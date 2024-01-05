Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 77 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

