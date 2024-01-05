Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

