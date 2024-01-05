Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AL stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

