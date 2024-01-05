Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $3,536,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 28,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 59,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.38 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

