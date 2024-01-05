Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 25,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $3,360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

