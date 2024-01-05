Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $51,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,048 shares of company stock worth $173,880,672. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $154.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

