Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $40.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,321. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.