Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Roth Mkm

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $24,722,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 249.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

