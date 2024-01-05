Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $52,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $42.69 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

