Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $154.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

NYSE ARE opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

