Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Downgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.00.
ASTL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.
Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group
In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
