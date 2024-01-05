Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Downgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.00.

ASTL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

ASTL stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.