Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

