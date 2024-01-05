Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Busey Trust CO’s 5th Largest Position

Busey Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Busey Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $138.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

