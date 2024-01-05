Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cohen Lawrence B’s 4th Largest Position

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 21,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 125,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 110,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.