Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 125,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 110,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

