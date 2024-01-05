Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 21,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 125,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 110,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

