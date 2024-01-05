Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells $3,152,475.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

