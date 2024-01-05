Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 8.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,759,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $15,187,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 64,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 105,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.