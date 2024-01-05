Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.