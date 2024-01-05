Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

