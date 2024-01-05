AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 9578147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.65.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
