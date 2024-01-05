AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $154.04 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a market cap of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

