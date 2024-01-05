Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $103.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Amedisys
Amedisys Price Performance
AMED stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
