Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Amedisys stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.