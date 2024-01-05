American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

