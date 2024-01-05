American Electric Power Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

AEP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.