American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 192,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.