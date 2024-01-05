American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American International Group were worth $73,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

American International Group stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.