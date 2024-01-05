Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $379.17 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

