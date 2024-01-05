Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.2 %

AP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.