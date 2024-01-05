Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.2 %
AP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
