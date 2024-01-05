Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells $666,000.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 54,477 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $211,370.76.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 47,756 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $204,395.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 27,631 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $106,103.04.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $139,612.56.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $80,381.16.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.13. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

