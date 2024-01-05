Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $1,287,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

