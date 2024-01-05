Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of NTLA opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

