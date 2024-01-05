Analysts Offer Predictions for Associated Banc-Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.3 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,561,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 31.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

