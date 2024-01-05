Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:HP opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 898,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $4,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

