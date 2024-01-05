Analysts Set Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) PT at $27.50

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

AC opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $754.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

