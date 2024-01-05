Analysts Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $546.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.46.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 391,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

