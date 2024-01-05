Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$71.25

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

TSE CCA opened at C$60.20 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

