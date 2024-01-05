Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,463

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463 ($18.63).

Several research firms recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.00) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 820 ($10.44) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,510 ($19.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 1,600 ($20.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.93) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($185,323.88). In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £72,810 ($92,716.16). Also, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.93) per share, for a total transaction of £145,534.84 ($185,323.88). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 969 ($12.34) on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,167.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.50.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

