Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $13.50

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $22,432,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 240,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

