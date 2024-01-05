Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYMT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

