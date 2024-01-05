Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $24.61

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

