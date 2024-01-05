Analyzing QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get QCR alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QCR and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

QCR presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

This table compares QCR and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 22.26% 14.00% 1.38% Horizon Bancorp 21.93% 10.58% 0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QCR and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $373.30 million 2.56 $99.07 million $6.59 8.67 Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.15 $93.41 million $1.70 8.12

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QCR beats Horizon Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; individual retirement accounts; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.