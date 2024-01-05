Analyzing Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) and Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Rubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 5.05% 23.32% 10.05% Rubis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 and Rubis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $175.70 billion 0.34 $11.02 billion $16.58 8.16 Rubis N/A N/A N/A C$2.68 8.86

Dividends

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Rubis. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rubis pays an annual dividend of C$1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Phillips 66 pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rubis pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phillips 66 and Rubis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 3 11 0 2.79 Rubis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus price target of $135.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Phillips 66’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Rubis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Rubis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Phillips 66 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Rubis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rubis

(Get Free Report)

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants. The company also provides infrastructure, transportation, supply, and services for supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities; and produces photovoltaic electricity. Rubis was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.