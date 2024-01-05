Analyzing WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeTrade Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HeartCore Enterprises and WeTrade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and WeTrade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 1.53 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -4.98 WeTrade Group $11.67 million 0.78 -$9.15 million N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeTrade Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% WeTrade Group N/A -25.18% -23.17%

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats WeTrade Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

