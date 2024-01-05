Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APGE) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 10th

Apogee Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 10th. Apogee Therapeutics had issued 17,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,050,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Apogee Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

APGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

