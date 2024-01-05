Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,828.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

