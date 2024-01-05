AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after buying an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

