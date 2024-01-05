ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $116.53 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

View Our Latest Report on ArcBest

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.