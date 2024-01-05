Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $1,024,862. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.43%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

